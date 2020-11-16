Mansuriya Gas Contract

2020/11/16 | 05:16 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- By John Lee.Iraq has reportedly cancelled a contract to develop its Mansuriya gas field near the Iranian border.Iraq Business News understands that, under a deal agreed in 2010, the field was being developed by Turkish Petroleum (TPAO) (37.5%), Iraqi Oil Exploration Company (25%), Kuwait Energy (KEC) (22.5%), and Kogas (15%).According to Reuters, […]

