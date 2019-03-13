Mystery infections traced to blood-shedding religious ritual

2019/03/13 | 23:35
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- Add self-flagellation to the list of ways to get a dangerous
viral blood infection.Researchers said Wednesday that they were initially puzzled
how 10 British men had become infected with a little-known virus, because the
men hadn’t taken risks usually associated with the disease, AP reported.But then investigators learned they had participated in
blood-shedding religious rituals — cutting or whipping themselves — in Iraq, Iran, Pakistan, India and the United Kingdom, which is common among some extremist
Shiite sects.“There’s been suggestions that you might spread infections
through this route, but it’s never been described before” in a published
medical study, said Dr. Divya Dhasmana of St. Mary’s Hospital in London.She is one of the authors of the study released Wednesday in
a journal published by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.The men were infected with human T-cell leukemia virus type
1. Most people infected with the virus never develop symptoms, but some develop
terrible illnesses, like a deadly blood cancer or a debilitating nervous system
condition.HTLV-1 spreads through breastfeeding, sex, blood transfusion
and sharing of needles. Experts have estimated that up to 10 million people
worldwide are infected, though it is considered relatively rare in the United
States and United Kingdom.None of the men in the study had symptoms. They were
diagnosed accidentally, through tests that preceded blood donations or in vitro
fertilization procedures.They came to the attention of researchers at St. Mary’s
Hospital, which is a referral center in England for HTLV-1 cases. The mystery
was solved when Dhasmana noticed scars on the back of one man, leading to
questions that revealed all 10 men had participated in religious
self-flagellation.One ritual involves striking the forehead with a knife and
then passing it along to other men. Another involves striking the back with a
chain of blades or other bladed implement.One man said that when he did it, the blades being passed
around were soaked in a bucket containing an over-the-counter antiseptic
solution. But that is inadequate to prevent spread of HTLV-1, Dhasmana said.The practice of whipping or cutting oneself has been
practiced among different religious groups, most notably by Shiite Muslims on
the holy day Ashoura. Usually only men do it, and it’s controversial even
within religious communities.Dhasmana said, “Our message is not ‘Don’t do it.’ Our
message is ‘If you do it, don’t share equipment.’”
