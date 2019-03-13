عربي | كوردى
Mystery infections traced to blood-shedding religious ritual
2019/03/13 | 23:35
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- Add self-flagellation to the list of ways to get a dangerous

viral blood infection.Researchers said Wednesday that they were initially puzzled

how 10 British men had become infected with a little-known virus, because the

men hadn’t taken risks usually associated with the disease, AP reported.But then investigators learned they had participated in

blood-shedding religious rituals — cutting or whipping themselves — in Iraq, Iran, Pakistan, India and the United Kingdom, which is common among some extremist

Shiite sects.“There’s been suggestions that you might spread infections

through this route, but it’s never been described before” in a published

medical study, said Dr. Divya Dhasmana of St. Mary’s Hospital in London.She is one of the authors of the study released Wednesday in

a journal published by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.The men were infected with human T-cell leukemia virus type

1. Most people infected with the virus never develop symptoms, but some develop

terrible illnesses, like a deadly blood cancer or a debilitating nervous system

condition.HTLV-1 spreads through breastfeeding, sex, blood transfusion

and sharing of needles. Experts have estimated that up to 10 million people

worldwide are infected, though it is considered relatively rare in the United

States and United Kingdom.None of the men in the study had symptoms. They were

diagnosed accidentally, through tests that preceded blood donations or in vitro

fertilization procedures.They came to the attention of researchers at St. Mary’s

Hospital, which is a referral center in England for HTLV-1 cases. The mystery

was solved when Dhasmana noticed scars on the back of one man, leading to

questions that revealed all 10 men had participated in religious

self-flagellation.One ritual involves striking the forehead with a knife and

then passing it along to other men. Another involves striking the back with a

chain of blades or other bladed implement.One man said that when he did it, the blades being passed

around were soaked in a bucket containing an over-the-counter antiseptic

solution. But that is inadequate to prevent spread of HTLV-1, Dhasmana said.The practice of whipping or cutting oneself has been

practiced among different religious groups, most notably by Shiite Muslims on

the holy day Ashoura. Usually only men do it, and it’s controversial even

within religious communities.Dhasmana said, “Our message is not ‘Don’t do it.’ Our

message is ‘If you do it, don’t share equipment.’”



