Hezbollah's Abu Hussein Sajid behind establishing Golan unit: Adraee

2019/03/14 | 00:45
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-
The IDF's Arabic-language spokesperson Avichay Adraee said that
Abu Hussein Sajid, who joined Hezbollah in 1983 and served
in a number of operational positions in southern Lebanon, is in charge of the
establishment of a unit in Golan."Abu Hussein Sajid was jailed by the American forces in 2007, as he
was responsible for kidnapping and killing five American soldiers in Karbala,"
Adraee said in a post on Twitter."He was
then released after Hezbollah's intervention before the Iraqi government, and
the lack of evidence. In 2018, he was sent to Syria with the aim of
establishing a unit," Adraee stated. The Israel Defense Forces said
Wednesday that it had exposed a nascent Hezbollah terror cell established in a
border village on the Syrian Golan Heights in recent months, and vowed to
prevent the terrorist group from operating against Israel from Syrian soil,
even at the risk of a sparking small-scale conflict.The Iran-backed, Lebanon-based
group has been trying to create a front on the Syrian Golan for years, but was
unable to gain a sufficient foothold in the area until now.However, Syrian dictator Bashar
Assad’s conquest of the border area this summer gave the regime-allied group an
opportunity to again try to establish the necessary infrastructure with which
it could threaten Israel near the border.
The IDF's Arabic-language spokesperson Avichay Adraee said that
Abu Hussein Sajid, who joined Hezbollah in 1983 and served
in a number of operational positions in southern Lebanon, is in charge of the
establishment of a unit in Golan."Abu Hussein Sajid was jailed by the American forces in 2007, as he
was responsible for kidnapping and killing five American soldiers in Karbala,"
Adraee said in a post on Twitter."He was
then released after Hezbollah's intervention before the Iraqi government, and
the lack of evidence. In 2018, he was sent to Syria with the aim of
establishing a unit," Adraee stated. The Israel Defense Forces said
Wednesday that it had exposed a nascent Hezbollah terror cell established in a
border village on the Syrian Golan Heights in recent months, and vowed to
prevent the terrorist group from operating against Israel from Syrian soil,
even at the risk of a sparking small-scale conflict.The Iran-backed, Lebanon-based
group has been trying to create a front on the Syrian Golan for years, but was
unable to gain a sufficient foothold in the area until now.However, Syrian dictator Bashar
Assad’s conquest of the border area this summer gave the regime-allied group an
opportunity to again try to establish the necessary infrastructure with which
it could threaten Israel near the border.