Hezbollah's Abu Hussein Sajid behind establishing Golan unit: Adraee

2019/03/14 | 00:45

(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )-The IDF's Arabic-language spokesperson Avichay Adraee said thatAbu Hussein Sajid, who joined Hezbollah in 1983 and servedin a number of operational positions in southern Lebanon, is in charge of theestablishment of a unit in Golan."Abu Hussein Sajid was jailed by the American forces in 2007, as hewas responsible for kidnapping and killing five American soldiers in Karbala,"Adraee said in a post on Twitter."He wasthen released after Hezbollah's intervention before the Iraqi government, andthe lack of evidence. In 2018, he was sent to Syria with the aim ofestablishing a unit," Adraee stated. The Israel Defense Forces saidWednesday that it had exposed a nascent Hezbollah terror cell established in aborder village on the Syrian Golan Heights in recent months, and vowed toprevent the terrorist group from operating against Israel from Syrian soil,even at the risk of a sparking small-scale conflict.The Iran-backed, Lebanon-basedgroup has been trying to create a front on the Syrian Golan for years, but wasunable to gain a sufficient foothold in the area until now.However, Syrian dictator BasharAssad’s conquest of the border area this summer gave the regime-allied group anopportunity to again try to establish the necessary infrastructure with whichit could threaten Israel near the border.