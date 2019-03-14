عربي | كوردى
  ☵ May Matter


Hezbollah's Abu Hussein Sajid behind establishing Golan unit: Adraee
2019/03/14 | 00:45
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-

The IDF's Arabic-language spokesperson Avichay Adraee said that

Abu Hussein Sajid, who joined Hezbollah in 1983 and served

in a number of operational positions in southern Lebanon, is in charge of the

establishment of a unit in Golan."Abu Hussein Sajid was jailed by the American forces in 2007, as he

was responsible for kidnapping and killing five American soldiers in Karbala,"

Adraee said in a post on Twitter."He was

then released after Hezbollah's intervention before the Iraqi government, and

the lack of evidence. In 2018, he was sent to Syria with the aim of

establishing a unit," Adraee stated. The Israel Defense Forces said

Wednesday that it had exposed a nascent Hezbollah terror cell established in a

border village on the Syrian Golan Heights in recent months, and vowed to

prevent the terrorist group from operating against Israel from Syrian soil,

even at the risk of a sparking small-scale conflict.The Iran-backed, Lebanon-based

group has been trying to create a front on the Syrian Golan for years, but was

unable to gain a sufficient foothold in the area until now.However, Syrian dictator Bashar

Assad’s conquest of the border area this summer gave the regime-allied group an

opportunity to again try to establish the necessary infrastructure with which

it could threaten Israel near the border.
All Text here: Baghdad Post ✓


TRENDING News

Latest News Today
Videos and Photos
TRENDING NOW