CRE-Finance Announces Credit Line Program

2020/11/17 | 02:50 - Source: Iraq News

Offering Capital for all Real Estate Investors

The Credit Line program is just another product in our suite of loan programs which offer investor financing for non-owner-occupied properties nationwide, said Todd Tretsky, Managing Director at CRE”— Todd TretskyMANHATTAN, NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, November 16, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CRE-Finance Announces Credit Line ProgramOffering Capital for all Real Estate Investors CRE-Finance announced immediate availability of The Credit Line program, enabling real estate investors another way to access capital for their investment needs.



“The Credit Line program is just another product is our suite of loan programs which offer investor financing for non-owner-occupied properties nationwide,” said Todd Tretsky, Managing Director at CRE-Finance.Many real estate investors have already benefited from the Credit Line program.



It provides flexible financing options for investors to purchase new properties, refinance existing investments and fund renovation on a property.



“Whether you are an investor looking to buy and hold, fix and flip, or looking for long term rental financing, a credit line is just another great option for an investor.



It also gives investors more flexibility.



If they buy at auctions or need to close in 5-7 days, the money is available quickly” said Todd Tretsky.The Credit Line program offering was driven by real estate investors feedback and their need for access to investment capital quickly and seamlessly.



CRE-Finance is committed to offering a full suite of real estate financing products to meet all real estate investors needs.Todd TretskyCRE-Finance+1 212-257-7305email us hereVisit us on social media:FacebookTwitterLinkedIn

You just read:

News Provided By

November 16, 2020, 14:00 GMT

Share This Article

EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency.



We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.

As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention.



Your help is welcome.



EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,

tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world.



Please see our

Editorial Guidelines

for more information.

Submit your press release