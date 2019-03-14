عربي | كوردى
Wisdom Movement lauds Rouhani's visit to Iraq despite global criticism
2019/03/14 | 01:20
National Wisdom Movement

official Mohamed al-Shammari has shown bias toward Iranian President Hassan

Rouhani's visit to Iraq, saying it reflects the advanced level of relations

between the two countries.The National Wisdom

Movement supports these steps and calls for intensifying efforts to meet the

aspirations of the peoples of the two countries.The three-day visit to

Iraq by Rouhani, Iran's president since 2013, comes as Iran is pushed towards recession by the crippling US sanctions

reimposed after President Donald Trump pulled out of the landmark 2015 nuclear

deal with Tehran.







