Wisdom Movement lauds Rouhani's visit to Iraq despite global criticism

2019/03/14 | 01:20
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-
National Wisdom Movement
official Mohamed al-Shammari has shown bias toward Iranian President Hassan
Rouhani's visit to Iraq, saying it reflects the advanced level of relations
between the two countries.The National Wisdom
Movement supports these steps and calls for intensifying efforts to meet the
aspirations of the peoples of the two countries.The three-day visit to
Iraq by Rouhani, Iran's president since 2013, comes as Iran is pushed towards recession by the crippling US sanctions
reimposed after President Donald Trump pulled out of the landmark 2015 nuclear
deal with Tehran.
