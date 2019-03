Wisdom Movement lauds Rouhani's visit to Iraq despite global criticism

2019/03/14 | 01:20

(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )-National Wisdom Movementofficial Mohamed al-Shammari has shown bias toward Iranian President HassanRouhani's visit to Iraq, saying it reflects the advanced level of relationsbetween the two countries.The National WisdomMovement supports these steps and calls for intensifying efforts to meet theaspirations of the peoples of the two countries.The three-day visit toIraq by Rouhani, Iran's president since 2013, comes as Iran is pushed towards recession by the crippling US sanctionsreimposed after President Donald Trump pulled out of the landmark 2015 nucleardeal with Tehran.