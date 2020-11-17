Music for Peace, Love and Understanding: The New Age Music Circle Announces a Star-Studded Twelfth Annual Compilation

2020/11/17 | 14:06 - Source: Iraq News

From the most innovative and inspired new age artists on the planet comes this beautiful compilation of music that will relax your body, calm your mind and revive the Love in your heart.”— Suzanne DoucetLOS ANGELES, CA, USA, November 17, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The power of music to entertain, soothe and unite is being appreciated more than ever this year, as the world struggles through pandemic-related challenges and grief.



As the world slowed, member musicians of The New Age Music Circle continued to channel their intentions and emotions, composing and recording a collection of exceptional new age music that graces the latest compilation, Sounds from the Circle XII (SFTCXII).



Industry veteran producer-musician Suzanne Doucet curated and sequenced SFTCXII to relax body and mind, and to open then heart to love.



This year's edition presents passionate and diverse new age artists from across the globe, including 2019 GRAMMY® winner Peter Kater, beloved kirtan singer Miten, flutist Ann Licater and 37 more celebrated artists.



The ever-growing “Circle” community is present on Instagram @Soundsfromthecircle, Facebook, Twitter, Youtube, Pinterest, Spotify and its original networking platform NING, where it hosts a community of over 1900 musicians and fans.



In a recent New York Times interview, Doucet commented on the broad New Age music genre, saying "It's not entertainment, it's to expand your consciousness." Doucet is a life-long artist and advocate for the genre; recently, two of her deep catalog projects have been reissued by Light in the Attic and Dark Entries Records.



Regarding this year’s collection, she says “In this unprecedented time of anxiety, it is more important than ever that we provide musical tools for relaxation and mindfulness.



Our compilation includes the most innovative and inspired new age artists on the planet!"The compilation began -- and continues -- as a non-commercial project to unite and promote the New Age music community.



Today, it is the most influential annual series to support New Age musicians making relaxing, meditative and transformational music; the compilations have been used to lend a calming atmosphere to schools, spas, healing centers and hospitals.



A growing interest in Mindfulness provides an eager audience for well-curated music that is truly appropriate for one’s practice at home.



This year's sampling reads like a "who's who" of top New Age Musicians: Liquid Mind, Michael Hoppé & The Sedona Academy of Chamber Singers, Peter Kater, Miten, Merrill Collins & Kimberly Haynes, Pamela Jamian, Robert Thies & Dajan Krajacic, Jennifer DeFrayne, Steven Halpern, Sangeeta Kaur, Bernward Koch, Ann Licater, Priya Deepika, Neil Tatar & David Darling, Michael Joseph, Jerry Rockwell, Kaveh Karandish, Grayhawk, Paul Adams & Elizabeth Geyer, Lisa Swerdlow, Jane Winther, Valerie Romanoff, Aum Orchestra, Tajalli, Wouter Kellerman, Bill Whitfield, Anaya Music, The Haiku Project, Healing Vibes, Suzanne Doucet, Heart Life, Mitzi Schwarz, Janice Lacy Project, Louis Colaiannia, Dino Malito, Michael Whalen, Mystic Traveler, Natascha Wilczek, John Lutrell, and Lia Scallon.Radio programmers welcome the compilation for airplay and giveaways; previous volumes of SFTC appeared on New Age Music Odyssey, New Age Stars, New Age Universe, and were chosen as “Album of the Year” by Reviews New Age and New Age World Music.



International radio programs such as Radio Despi’s La Otra Orilla in Spain and Radio Plenitude in France have dedicated entire programs to playing the collection from start to finish.



Available as both physical CD or as a streaming playlist, the compilations provide programmers an excellent way to fill 3-4 hours of airtime during vacations or time off.



Requests for radio airplay & giveaway copies are welcome via direct email to publicist and associate producer Beth Hilton of The B Company.Sounds from the Circle XII is now available from the New Age Music Circle and participating artists as a physical MP3 CD, and is also duplicated as online new age playlists in Spotify, Apple Music and YouTube.



Due to the pandemic, the producers are focusing additional efforts on digital marketing, and the physical copies will continue to be distributed in public spaces (outdoor malls, libraries, shops, yoga studios, spas), and eventually at events, film festivals, and celebrity gift bags.To request copies for media reviews, airplay, and promotional giveaways, contact Beth Hilton, The B Company, bethhilton(at)theBcompany(dot)com.Links

