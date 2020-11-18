2020/11/18 | 03:54 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- By Padraig O'Hannelly.A major conference has heard that Iraqi Kurdistan will prioritise a shift towards private enterprise and a more efficient public sector.In his keynote speech to CWC/GFEn's Kurdistan Iraq Economic Forum (KIEF) conference, held online, Kurdistan's Deputy Prime Minister, Qubad Talabani (pictured), said: "We must create an environment to let the private sector […]

read more KRG to Prioritise Private Enterprise first appeared on Iraq Business News.