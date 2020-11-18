2020/11/18 | 03:54 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- By Padraig O'Hannelly.The Kurdistan Regional Government's (KRG) biometric registration program is claimed to have removed more than 16,000 'ghost workers' from the state's payroll.Addressing the CWC/GFEn's Kurdistan Iraq Economic Forum (KIEF) online conference, Kurdistan's Deputy Prime Minister, Qubad Talabani, said: "Building on phase one of our biometric registration program, where every wage-earner was enrolled, […]

read more More than 16,000 Ghost Workers removed in Kurdistan first appeared on Iraq Business News.