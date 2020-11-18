Wyith Institute™ to offer nation-wide online CT & MRI examination to medical professionals in the Philippines

2020/11/18 | 10:12 - Source: Iraq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Established in 1992, Wyith Institute™ offers online degrees since 2016 and now nation-wide board examinations for medical professionals

Wyith Institute™ has been offering online degrees since 2016 and now starts offering online board examinations for medical professionals nation-wide in the Philippines.”— Dr Raymond ChengABERDEEN, HONG KONG, November 18, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Further to the Institute's announcement on October 27, 2020 about being awarded a contract by the CT-MRI Society of the Philippines (CT-MRISP) in holding its nation-wide board examination for practicing medical professionals in the Philippines, a qualification which is regulated by the Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) of the country, Wyith Institute™ is pleased to announce again today that the Institute has satisfied the CT-MRISP Board of Directors again with its online mock examination system during the final prototype test on November 14, 2020.



The examination system, which is to be launched to all the candidates in two weeks’ time, will also be the system to be used for the actual examination to be held in December 2020.



This is the first time a nation-wide examination contract is awarded to Wyith Institute™ under the new normal.“We are extremely excited about the system we designed being approved by the Board again as this is a government-regulated examination at the national level and we hope that our new examination system will not only be useful to CT-MRI professionals in the Philippines but also to many other professional institutions in other countries under the new normal.



We are now in rigorous discussion with a number of other interested professional institutions around Asia and the Oceania and we are confident that the way we at Wyith Institute™ securely delivers regulated board examinations will not only meet the highest standards of integrity and professionalism but also our unwavering commitment to ethics and protection of privacy”, commented Dr Raymond Cheng, President and CEO of Wyith Institute™.About CT-MRI Examination

The CT-MRI board examination is open to practicing physicians and medical technologists working at hospitals in the Philippines.



And as of 2017, the country has a total of 40,775 doctors and 13,413 medical technologists, which translates to approximately 3.9 doctors and 1.3 medical technologists for every 10,000 of the population.



Medical professionals who passed the examination are allowed to use the FCT-MRISP designation after their names.About CT-MRISP, The Philippines

Established in 1989 and affiliated as a subspecialty society of the Philippine College of Radiology (PCR), the CT-MRI Society of the Philippines (CT-MRISP) promotes, encourages, enhances, and updates specialized medical knowledge in the fields of Computed Tomography (CT) and Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) at par with international standards through research and open exchange of scientific ideas by regularly holding conferences, lectures and various continuing professional development (CPD) programmes accredited by the Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) of the Philippines.About Wyith Institute™

Established in 1992 in Hong Kong, the Institute is a Puerto Rico-based global higher education solutions provider with operations in the Philippines, the UK, Malaysia, and Hong Kong.



The Institute collaborates with universities in the region and offers various training for aspiring working adults as well as online study programmes from the bachelor’s degree up to the doctoral level.



The Institute is also a strong advocate in help funding learners’ tuition through using technologies like cryptocurrencies and has its own digital token named Bankcoin Reserve at Wyith (BCR@W), which is based on the digital coin, Bankcoin Reserve (BCR).



