One policeman killed, six civilians injured in ISIS attack in Diyala

2019/03/14 | 11:15
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-
An Iraqi policeman was killed and six civilians were injured in a mortar attack carried out by ISIS on Wednesday evening in northern Diyala Province, officials said.
In press remarks, Mohammed Omar, the chief for the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK) in Qara Tapa, where the attack took place, said that three women and children were among the injured.
In late 2017, Iraq declared victory against ISIS, however, the group's dormant cells are still active in most liberated areas in Iraq and continue to target the security forces and civilians.
