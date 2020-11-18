Kedah Football Association Visit the Exclusive Private Island of Paradise 101, Langkawi

2020/11/18 | 17:44 - Source: Iraq News

This October, the exclusive private island of Paradise 101 in Langkawi welcomed the renowned Kedah FA in celebration of their recent achievement.

I will surely come back again, next time with my family.”— Baddrol Bakhtiar, Captain of Kedah FALANGKAWI, KEDAH, MALAYSIA, November 18, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This October, the exclusive private island of Paradise 101 in Langkawi welcomed the renowned Kedah Football Association in celebration of their recent achievement qualifying for the Asian Champions League 2021.



This experience acted as a key team-building event for all 45 members of the group, including players, their coaches and management team.During the action-packed afternoon, the team enjoyed a traditional Malay lunch prepared by the Naam Chef and Kitchen Team, set up on the islands popular Sunset Deck offering stunning views of the Andaman Sea and a light ocean breeze.



Their dining experience was followed by a group karaoke session before heading on to a competitive beach volleyball game - a tradition for the players.



The team were also able to make use of the islands Aqua Park in addition to the multitude of watersports on offer, including kayaking, jet skiing and motorised watersports including the thrill-seeking banana boat ride.The global pandemic has presented an unprecedented challenge upon the tourism industry of Malaysia and it is through careful planning and training of staff that Naam has been able to overcome these said challenges.



This trip exemplifies the success of this, signalling a positive onward journey for the future of group travel to Paradise 101 and Langkawi.



Paradise 101 provides a unique environment which naturally allows for the social distancing requirements brought about by the Covid-19 pandemic.



The team at Naam are also ensuring a limitation on the number of guests on the island at any one time, operating at a 30% capacity to further encourage social distancing measures.



They have also taken various steps to ensure the health and safety of both guests and staff members when visiting the island.



A key measure taken has been the revision of all standard operating procedures regarding the island and its operation.



In doing so, Naam have successfully created a safe space for tourists to escape the global pandemic, even just for an afternoon, inviting their guests to simply play, relax and refresh.



Throughout the island, you will find hand sanitising stations in addition to the My Sejahtera scan code access points.



You will also find informative posters located around the island, sharing Covid-19 Awareness and Advice.



“This is my second time here since 2018.



The island has changed a lot and is much greener than before.



A truly wonderful and awesome place to relax and release tension.



I will surely come back again, next time with my family”, Baddrol Bakhtiar, Captain of Kedah FA, says.



The Naam Team invite you to come and visit Paradise 101, away from the outside world to enjoy a covid-free island where social distancing is naturally applied.



Paradise 101 is open for business as usual and pandemic-ready.

Kedah Football Association (Malay: Persatuan Bola Sepak Kedah Darul Aman) is a football association that supervises football in the state of Kedah, Malaysia.



Kedah FA is a professional football team from Malaysia that is based in Alor Setar.



It represents the state of Kedah, under the supervision of Kedah Football Association.



Kedah FA currently plays in the Malaysia Super League, and they are the only team in the history of Malaysian football to have achieved treble titles twice, in 2006–07 and 2007–08 seasons.

?