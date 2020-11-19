Iraq Pushes Faw Refinery Project

2020/11/19 | 03:50 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- By John Lee.The Iraqi Ministry of Oil has invited international companies to participate in the competition to implement the Faw Refinery Project in Basra.The project will be offered on a BOO (Build, Own, Operate) or BOOT (Build, Own, Operate, Transfer) basis.Oil Minister Ihsan Abdul Jabbar Ismail said the refinery will be environmentally […]

