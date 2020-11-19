Iraqi army arrests 2 ISIL commanders in Al Anbar province

2020/11/19 | 10:20 - Source: Iraq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Iraqi air force along with counter-terrorism units launched an operation in Al Anbar province to eliminate the remnants of ISIL terrorists in the region, the source was also quoted as saying by Almaalomah.Following the liberation of Mosul in July 2017 and the end of the alleged caliphate of ISIL, many terrorists hid in the Iraqi provinces, especially Diyala, Kirkuk, Saladin, Al Anbar, and Nineveh, which have suitable geographical conditions for operations.They have carried out various terrorist operations over the past year.

ISIL forces have intensified their attacks on Iraqi civilians and security forces in the past two months.





In recent months, Hashd al-Sha’abi forces and the Iraqi Army have carried out a series of operations against ISIL members in Al Anbar, Nineveh, Saladin governorates since the middle of last month.





