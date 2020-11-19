Late governor Firsat Sofi's body received in ceremony at Erbil airport before final burial


Late governor Firsat Sofi's body received in ceremony at Erbil airport before final burial
2020/11/19 | 13:40 - Source: kurdistan 24
(ThisDay | Iraq News Now)- The late Firsat Sofi's body during the reception ceremony at Erbil International Airport, Nov.

19, 2020.

(Photo: Kurdistan 24)

Read all text from kurdistan 24
Sponsored Links