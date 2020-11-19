Bristol Development Group LLC Launches Website by Spherexx.com® for Vista Brooklyn High Rise

2020/11/20 | 01:20 - Source: Iraq News

Construction Completion Projected for Spring 2021 for Jacksonville, Florida Luxury Apartments

TULSA, OK, USA, November 19, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- If the axiom “Art Imitates Life” was ever affirmed, it is unmistakable at www.vistabrooklyn.com.



Spherexx.com created stunning 3D architectural renderings, complete with digital staging, to showcase both the community spaces and individual units before construction.



So, while the ten-story property is under construction, that does not slow down Visa Brooklyn’s leasing activity with the life-like representations shown on the website.

Prospective residents can view what the apartments look like room by room, just as if they walked through the door.



3D scaled floor plan models provide overhead views of how furniture can be placed, along with per unit availability.

An interactive site plan lets them peruse by floor location, price, type, and detailed amenities such as cabinetry, selected views, and garage.



Shoppers can see breathtaking day and nighttime 8-story views taken with drone photography.



Convenient calls to action are provided throughout; prospects can select their chosen unit and commence with scheduling tours and completing an application for residency to pre-lease.





Amenities include a dog park and pet spa on the parking deck and rooftop pool and outdoor beer bar entertainment venue, fitness center, latte lounge, bike room, Somadome and even a gift wrap room.





The website introduces a map featuring neighborhood areas of interest: major employers, restaurants, shopping, entertainment, healthcare, and transportation.



Shoppers can engage the color-coded icons and get detailed information on the provider by name, telephone number, website, and directions.





Vista Brooklyn also offers the community 12,500 square feet of retail space with an elevated promenade along busy Riverside Avenue.



Construction completion is scheduled for spring, 2021.





About Bristol Development At Bristol, the dynamic work culture they have built thrives on teamwork utilizing a practical, yet creative approach to selecting sites and developing the right product to the target market.



A partnership with Bristol brings to the table development experience ranging from 10 to over 40 years including strategy, research, design, marketing, and management.





About Spherexx.com®Spherexx.com® is an advertising agency, software development and business intelligence provider that offers a wide selection of professional services including web design and development, touchscreen kiosks, Internet lead generation tools, online advertising, consulting, advanced mobile technology, apartment lease-up marketing consulting, kiosk, and search engine performance.



The company also provides branding services, video/multimedia production, print media, and copywriting, as well as website and email hosting, database solutions, pay per click, e-commerce solutions, and custom programming.

The company has developed CRM (customer relationship management) products, marketing and lead generation tools that allow clients to better manage and convert leads to leases and sales and increase property values.



These applications are branded under ILoveLeasing.com® Spherexx CRM +, Spherexx Market Insights, RentPush.com® Spherexx Revenue Management Optimization, LeasingBook tablet application, Apartment Commission Tracking, Inspect, Learning Management System and advanced integrations with popular property management software providers.Katheryn Freeberg, CPMSpherexx.com+1 918-491-7500email us hereVisit us on social media:FacebookTwitterLinkedIn

