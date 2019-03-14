Salih confirms Iraq’s keenness to cooperate with Saudi Arabia

2019/03/14 | 15:00
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-
INA-Baghdad
President Barham Salih welcomed Majid Al-qasabi, Saudi minister of commerce and investment, as he stressed economic cooperation between the two countries, statement of the President’s press office said.
Al-qasabi expressed his country intent to increase trade exchange and expand economic cooperation with Iraq.
