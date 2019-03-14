Iraq and Saudi Arabia agree on opening Arar border crossing in October

2019/03/14 | 15:00
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-
INA-Baghdad
Kadhem Aa-aqabi, head of Border Port Commission, agreed with Majid Al-qasabi, Saudi minister of commerce and investment, on providing all needed requirements to open Arar border crossing for trade in October, a statement of the commission said.
INA-Baghdad
Kadhem Aa-aqabi, head of Border Port Commission, agreed with Majid Al-qasabi, Saudi minister of commerce and investment, on providing all needed requirements to open Arar border crossing for trade in October, a statement of the commission said.