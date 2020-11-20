Human rights groups call for release of Kurdish political leader in Turkey


Human rights groups call for release of Kurdish political leader in Turkey
2020/11/20 | 12:28 - Source: kurdistan 24
(ThisDay | Iraq News Now)- Selahattin Demirtas, the jailed former co-chair of the pro-Kurdish Peoples' Democratic Party (HDP).

(Photo: Reuters)

Read all text from kurdistan 24
Sponsored Links