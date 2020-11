2020/11/20 | 19:28 - Source: INA

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- PAC: desert areas cannot be invested in agriculture Baghdad-INA The Parliamentary Agriculture Committee clarified today, Friday, that investment in desert areas is not possible because the groundwater is not renewable. The deputy and member of the Par - This title does not contain text at the moment it was published here.you can find the all text in INA site.