Misericorde by Cynthia A. Morgan named a finalist for the Independent Authors Network Book of the Year award for Fantasy

2020/11/20 | 19:52 - Source: Iraq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Cynthia Morgan, The Mercy Series

Cynthia A.



Morgan, Misericorde

Author Cynthia A.



Morgan

Acclaimed author Cynthia A.



Morgan’s first installment of the Mercy Series, Misericorde, recognized by her peers in the 2020 Book of the Year awards.

To write; to paint with words as an artist bedecks his canvas with hues and shades and layers of pigmentation; to sing a melody upon which the gaze may linger and over which the heart may muse again”— Author Cynthia A.



Morgan, about writingLAS VEGAS, NEVADA, USA, November 20, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Independent Author Network (IAN), a group of like-minded authors who are self-published or published by a small indie press, conduct the Annual Book of the Year Awards.



This year, the finalists include award-winning author Cynthia A.



Morgan, and her book Misericorde.Misericorde is the first of four books in the series.



Two books in the series have been published and are available on Amazon, Misericorde and Clandestine.



The series is an adult dark dystopian fantasy that takes place in the year 2446.



The first three Horsemen of Revelation’s apocalypse have already ridden.



Pestilence, war, and famine have changed the world into a dictatorship ruled with an iron fist.



Commoners have few rights, and liberty is a distant memory.



Before the final Horseman is released, the Archangel of Mercy – Tzadkiel – makes a bold plea, asking for permission to find even one human who remembers the meaning of mercy and compassion.



He is given 100 years, until Death will sweep across the land.



Taking human form and coming to Earth, he finds a place ruled by greed, hatred, and fear.



With time running out and Death growing impatient, can Tzadkiel find what he's looking for...and how much will he need to sacrifice? Morgan expressed her appreciation for the peer recognition.



“I feel particularly honored because the books to be recognized were chosen by authors, my peers.”When asked how she feels about writing in general, Morgan explains poetically that “To write; to paint with words as an artist bedecks his canvas with hues and shades and layers of pigmentation; to sing a melody upon which the gaze may linger and over which the heart may muse again and again: to create visual splendor with grammar and language is the most beguiling form of intoxication in which I could ever take pleasure.”In addition to the recognition by IAN, Morgan’s Misericorde has also gotten the attention of Golden Network TV (GNTV), which is now beginning to produce expanded book trailers based on her books, including Misericorde (part of the “Mercy Series”).



Soon the users and subscribers of GNTV will have access to these exciting productions through GNTV’s streaming service.GNTV, based in Nevada, is a streaming service backed by Vimeo, and delivered through Roku via the internet.



It recently launched its new subscription streaming service dedicated to meeting the needs and interest of seniors.The CEO of GNTV, Temma Hammond, explained that “Cynthia Morgan has been invited by GoldenNetwork.TV to be part of a new program called, ‘Golden Network.TV Library,’ which highlights outstanding books.



The show is giving authors access to a broader audience who will then be able to learn about their books on a global streaming network that is supported by Roku.”GNTV’s plan is to bring in professional readers, actors, voice-over artists, and digital graphic designers for this project.



Each of these mini movies will spotlight the highpoints of the story much like a movie trailer, but will contain no spoilers and will not reveal the endings to each book.



These collections will be available to stream on Roku globally.



With a goal of providing quality streamable programming for their network and showcasing up-and-coming as well as Pulitzer Prize winning authors, GNTV is thus offering an exciting new entertainment choice for viewers.About author Cynthia A.



MorganCynthia Morgan is an award-winning author, freelance columnist, blogger, and poet.



Author of the dystopian fantasy Mercy Series and the young adult fantasy Dark Fey Trilogy, Morgan writes captivating tales that serve as a backdrop for powerful messages like “show thankfulness through kindness and appreciate blessings through generosity” and “the only way to achieve peace is by becoming peace.”Morgan is also the creator of the popular blog Booknvolume where over 18,000 followers regularly explore Morgan’s own brand of poetry, musings about life, photography, book reviews, and more.



Morgan’s writing has been featured as a monthly column in Fresh Lifestyle Magazine.



She is an active member with Artists 4 Peace and has been supporting the ASPCA since 2008.You can find Cynthia Morgan through social media and in the following places:Blog/website: www.booknvolume.com

Amazon Author Page: Author.to/CAMorganAuthor

Official Author Website: https://www.cynthiaamorganauthor.com/

Booknvolume: https://booknvolume.com & https://wordmongeryandmusings.com

Amazon: https://www.amazon.com/Cynthia-A-Morgan/e/B00JYJ0NEG

Amazon: https://www.amazon.com/Misericorde-Mercy-Book-Cynthia-Morgan-ebook/dp/B087LT98VZ/ref=sr_1_1?dchild=1&keywords=cynthia+morgan+misericorde&qid=1605539799&s=books&sr=1-1

Official Author Website: https://www.cynthiaamorganauthor.com/

Golden Network TV: https://www.goldennetwork.tv

https://www.independentauthornetwork.com/2020-botya-winners.html

https://www.amazon.com/Misericorde-Mercy-Book-Cynthia-Morgan-ebook/dp/B087LT98VZ/ref=sr_1_1?dchild=1&keywords=cynthia+morgan+misericorde&qid=1605539799&s=books&sr=1-1BookNVolumeCynthia A.



MorganBooknvolume@gmail.comVisit us on social media:Facebook

Golden Network TV sizzle reel 11 10 20

You just read:

News Provided By

BookNVolume, Cynthia A.



Morgan

November 20, 2020, 11:00 GMT

Share This Article

EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency.



We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.

As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention.



Your help is welcome.



EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,

tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world.



Please see our

Editorial Guidelines

for more information.

Submit your press release

?