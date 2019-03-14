Expert: Iran, Iraq Moving towards Sustainable Security in Region

2019/03/14 | 15:05
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- TEHRAN (FNA)- A prominent Iranian political expert said that President Hassan Rouhani's visit to Baghdad indicated both countries' determination to establish sustainable security in the region."We will witness deeper effects of the visit in the region and it will affect Syria and Lebanon too and the security measures in the region and its stability," Abolfazl Zohrehvand told FNA on Thursday.
"Today, the two nations are moving towards formation of sustainable relations and security in the region and want to play a joint regional role," he added.
Zohrehvand said that the region will no more tolerate the foreigners' plans and plots and is determined to decide about its own fate.
President Rouhani arrived in Iraq on Monday for a three-day visit in order to boost bilateral ties between the two neighbors amid US sanctions against the Islamic Republic.
Rouhani traveled to Baghdad to hold talks with Iraqi officials. A high-ranking delegation was accompanying the president.
Tehran and Baghdad signed 5 Memoranda of Understanding (MoU) to give momentum to the expansion of bilateral cooperation in various economic and healthcare sectors.
The documents were signed by senior officials of the two countries in the presence of President Rouhani and Iraqi Prime Minister Adel Abdul-Mahdi in Baghdad on Monday.
According to the documents, Tehran and Baghdad will improve cooperation in the fields of trade, healthcare and oil industry.
The two sides also agreed on the construction of a railroad link between the Iranian city of Shalamcheh and the Iraqi city of Basra as well as visa facilitation for investors and businessmen. According to the visa agreement, starting in early April 2019, the two countries will issue visas to each other's nationals free of charge.
Tehran and Baghdad signed another MoU to boost cooperation between Iran's Ministry of Industry, Mine and Trade and Iraq’s Ministry of Trade.
The two countries also agreed to cooperate in all fields related to healthcare while another agreement pertained to cooperation between Iran's Ministry of Petroleum and its Iraqi counterpart.
"Today, the two nations are moving towards formation of sustainable relations and security in the region and want to play a joint regional role," he added.
Zohrehvand said that the region will no more tolerate the foreigners' plans and plots and is determined to decide about its own fate.
President Rouhani arrived in Iraq on Monday for a three-day visit in order to boost bilateral ties between the two neighbors amid US sanctions against the Islamic Republic.
Rouhani traveled to Baghdad to hold talks with Iraqi officials. A high-ranking delegation was accompanying the president.
Tehran and Baghdad signed 5 Memoranda of Understanding (MoU) to give momentum to the expansion of bilateral cooperation in various economic and healthcare sectors.
The documents were signed by senior officials of the two countries in the presence of President Rouhani and Iraqi Prime Minister Adel Abdul-Mahdi in Baghdad on Monday.
According to the documents, Tehran and Baghdad will improve cooperation in the fields of trade, healthcare and oil industry.
The two sides also agreed on the construction of a railroad link between the Iranian city of Shalamcheh and the Iraqi city of Basra as well as visa facilitation for investors and businessmen. According to the visa agreement, starting in early April 2019, the two countries will issue visas to each other's nationals free of charge.
Tehran and Baghdad signed another MoU to boost cooperation between Iran's Ministry of Industry, Mine and Trade and Iraq’s Ministry of Trade.
The two countries also agreed to cooperate in all fields related to healthcare while another agreement pertained to cooperation between Iran's Ministry of Petroleum and its Iraqi counterpart.