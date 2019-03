Her Crime? Defending Women’s Rights in Iran

2019/03/14 | 15:20

(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )-The New York TimesIn theirperverse way, dictatorships know full well they’re doing wrong when they imprisondissidents. They betray this by the absurdity of the accusations they makeagainst their critics, as if trying to conceal the real intent of theirpersecution. The result, of course, is the opposite — the silenced dissenteremerges as the righteous accuser, the tyrant as crook.The latest proof of this is the new prison sentence handeddown against Nasrin Sotoudeh, the Iranian human rights lawyer in jail since June, on charges of “colluding against thesystem” and “insulting” the supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. She hadalready been convicted, in absentia, of belonging to a human rightsorganization and stoking “corruption and prostitution” — an apparent referenceto her defense of women arrested on charges of removing the mandatoryMuslim head scarf. A few years earlier, Ms. Sotoudeh had been imprisonedfor “activities against national security” and “propaganda against the regime.”It does not require a lot of investigating to discern that Ms.Sotoudeh is guilty of none of the above. She is a lawyer who has representedabused children and mothers, activists and journalists. In doing so, she haslawfully and peacefully insisted that the theocracy at the helm of Iran abideby the rule of law and the human rights obligations it has signed on to. Shehas done so fully aware that law and truth are forces that the Islamic Republicabhors, and that simply invoking them incurs the wrath of the regime.Her workhas earned her the European Union’s Sakharov Prize for Freedom ofThought (awarded in2012, while she was serving time for her conviction forpurportedly spreading anti-government propaganda) and numerous expressionsof support from international human rights organizations.Ms.Sotoudeh was first arrested in 2010 and sentenced to six years inprison, but released with 10 other political prisoners shortly beforethe Iranian president was to address the United Nations. She was arrested againlast June and found guilty of several national-security-related charges; onMonday, her husband, Reza Khandan, reported that she had beensentenced on several more counts.There were conflicting reports on the actual sentence. Mr.Khandan said his wife has been sentenced to a total of 38 years in prison,while an Iranian news report cited a judge who said she had been sentenced toseven years.Mr. Khandandescribed the sentences in a Facebook post onMonday, saying that his wife had received a five-year prison term in one caseand a sentence of 33 years in another. He said she had also been sentenced toreceive 148 lashes.Hopefully the sentence is not one that will effectively condemnthe 55-year-old mother of two to life in prison. The flogging, if ordered andcarried out, would amount to a horrendously cruel punishment, though one notunusual for Iran. More than 100 flogging sentences were handed down in Iran in2017, and at least 50 were carried out, according to the United Nations.Whateverthe actual sentence, the persecution of Ms. Sotoudeh and other Iranian humanrights lawyers represents a flagrant violation of a defendant’s fundamentalright to counsel. Ms. Sotoudeh is one of at least seven human rights lawyersarrested in Iran over the past year, in what amounts to a declaration bythe Islamist state that representing a political prisoner is in itself apolitical crime. Instead, decreed the courts, political prisoners must choosefrom a short list of court-approved lawyers.That,Ms. Sotoudeh said in an interview shortly before her arrest lastJune, effectively allows the courts to interrogate, prosecute andsentence political prisoners without any information reaching the public. Andwith that, she said, “we have to say goodbye to the legal profession in Iran.”Democratic governments and human rights organizations must makeclear to the Islamist hard-liners in Iran that their kangaroo courts fool noone, whether those in the dock are dissidents or the lawyers who should bedefending them.