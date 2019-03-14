عربي | كوردى
Her Crime? Defending Women’s Rights in Iran
2019/03/14 | 15:20
The New York Times







In their

perverse way, dictatorships know full well they’re doing wrong when they imprison

dissidents. They betray this by the absurdity of the accusations they make

against their critics, as if trying to conceal the real intent of their

persecution. The result, of course, is the opposite — the silenced dissenter

emerges as the righteous accuser, the tyrant as crook.The latest proof of this is the new prison sentence handed

down against Nasrin Sotoudeh, the Iranian human rights lawyer in jail since June, on charges of “colluding against the

system” and “insulting” the supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. She had

already been convicted, in absentia, of belonging to a human rights

organization and stoking “corruption and prostitution” — an apparent reference

to her defense of women arrested on charges of removing the mandatory

Muslim head scarf. A few years earlier, Ms. Sotoudeh had been imprisoned

for “activities against national security” and “propaganda against the regime.”It does not require a lot of investigating to discern that Ms.

Sotoudeh is guilty of none of the above. She is a lawyer who has represented

abused children and mothers, activists and journalists. In doing so, she has

lawfully and peacefully insisted that the theocracy at the helm of Iran abide

by the rule of law and the human rights obligations it has signed on to. She

has done so fully aware that law and truth are forces that the Islamic Republic

abhors, and that simply invoking them incurs the wrath of the regime.Her work

has earned her the European Union’s Sakharov Prize for Freedom of

Thought (awarded in

2012, while she was serving time for her conviction for

purportedly spreading anti-government propaganda) and numerous expressions

of support from international human rights organizations.Ms.

Sotoudeh was first arrested in 2010 and sentenced to six years in

prison, but released with 10 other political prisoners shortly before

the Iranian president was to address the United Nations. She was arrested again

last June and found guilty of several national-security-related charges; on

Monday, her husband, Reza Khandan, reported that she had been

sentenced on several more counts.There were conflicting reports on the actual sentence. Mr.

Khandan said his wife has been sentenced to a total of 38 years in prison,

while an Iranian news report cited a judge who said she had been sentenced to

seven years.Mr. Khandan

described the sentences in a Facebook post on

Monday, saying that his wife had received a five-year prison term in one case

and a sentence of 33 years in another. He said she had also been sentenced to

receive 148 lashes.Hopefully the sentence is not one that will effectively condemn

the 55-year-old mother of two to life in prison. The flogging, if ordered and

carried out, would amount to a horrendously cruel punishment, though one not

unusual for Iran. More than 100 flogging sentences were handed down in Iran in

2017, and at least 50 were carried out, according to the United Nations.Whatever

the actual sentence, the persecution of Ms. Sotoudeh and other Iranian human

rights lawyers represents a flagrant violation of a defendant’s fundamental

right to counsel. Ms. Sotoudeh is one of at least seven human rights lawyers

arrested in Iran over the past year, in what amounts to a declaration by

the Islamist state that representing a political prisoner is in itself a

political crime. Instead, decreed the courts, political prisoners must choose

from a short list of court-approved lawyers.That,

Ms. Sotoudeh said in an interview shortly before her arrest last

June, effectively allows the courts to interrogate, prosecute and

sentence political prisoners without any information reaching the public. And

with that, she said, “we have to say goodbye to the legal profession in Iran.”Democratic governments and human rights organizations must make

clear to the Islamist hard-liners in Iran that their kangaroo courts fool no

one, whether those in the dock are dissidents or the lawyers who should be

defending them.
