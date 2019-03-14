Her Crime? Defending Women’s Rights in Iran

2019/03/14 | 15:20
The New York Times
In their
perverse way, dictatorships know full well they’re doing wrong when they imprison
dissidents. They betray this by the absurdity of the accusations they make
against their critics, as if trying to conceal the real intent of their
persecution. The result, of course, is the opposite — the silenced dissenter
emerges as the righteous accuser, the tyrant as crook.The latest proof of this is the new prison sentence handed
down against Nasrin Sotoudeh, the Iranian human rights lawyer in jail since June, on charges of “colluding against the
system” and “insulting” the supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. She had
already been convicted, in absentia, of belonging to a human rights
organization and stoking “corruption and prostitution” — an apparent reference
to her defense of women arrested on charges of removing the mandatory
Muslim head scarf. A few years earlier, Ms. Sotoudeh had been imprisoned
for “activities against national security” and “propaganda against the regime.”It does not require a lot of investigating to discern that Ms.
Sotoudeh is guilty of none of the above. She is a lawyer who has represented
abused children and mothers, activists and journalists. In doing so, she has
lawfully and peacefully insisted that the theocracy at the helm of Iran abide
by the rule of law and the human rights obligations it has signed on to. She
has done so fully aware that law and truth are forces that the Islamic Republic
abhors, and that simply invoking them incurs the wrath of the regime.Her work
has earned her the European Union’s Sakharov Prize for Freedom of
Thought (awarded in
2012, while she was serving time for her conviction for
purportedly spreading anti-government propaganda) and numerous expressions
of support from international human rights organizations.Ms.
Sotoudeh was first arrested in 2010 and sentenced to six years in
prison, but released with 10 other political prisoners shortly before
the Iranian president was to address the United Nations. She was arrested again
last June and found guilty of several national-security-related charges; on
Monday, her husband, Reza Khandan, reported that she had been
sentenced on several more counts.There were conflicting reports on the actual sentence. Mr.
Khandan said his wife has been sentenced to a total of 38 years in prison,
while an Iranian news report cited a judge who said she had been sentenced to
seven years.Mr. Khandan
described the sentences in a Facebook post on
Monday, saying that his wife had received a five-year prison term in one case
and a sentence of 33 years in another. He said she had also been sentenced to
receive 148 lashes.Hopefully the sentence is not one that will effectively condemn
the 55-year-old mother of two to life in prison. The flogging, if ordered and
carried out, would amount to a horrendously cruel punishment, though one not
unusual for Iran. More than 100 flogging sentences were handed down in Iran in
2017, and at least 50 were carried out, according to the United Nations.Whatever
the actual sentence, the persecution of Ms. Sotoudeh and other Iranian human
rights lawyers represents a flagrant violation of a defendant’s fundamental
right to counsel. Ms. Sotoudeh is one of at least seven human rights lawyers
arrested in Iran over the past year, in what amounts to a declaration by
the Islamist state that representing a political prisoner is in itself a
political crime. Instead, decreed the courts, political prisoners must choose
from a short list of court-approved lawyers.That,
Ms. Sotoudeh said in an interview shortly before her arrest last
June, effectively allows the courts to interrogate, prosecute and
sentence political prisoners without any information reaching the public. And
with that, she said, “we have to say goodbye to the legal profession in Iran.”Democratic governments and human rights organizations must make
clear to the Islamist hard-liners in Iran that their kangaroo courts fool no
one, whether those in the dock are dissidents or the lawyers who should be
defending them.
