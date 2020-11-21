2020/11/21 | 04:52 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- The commander of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) Navy has voiced his readiness for military cooperation with Iraq in the naval industries.In a Sunday meeting in Tehran, Iraqi Navy Commander Rear Admiral Ahmed Jassim al-Ma'arij and Commander of the IRGC Navy Rear Admiral Ali Reza Tangsiri discussed the regional developments and ways for […]

read more IRGC Eyes Naval Cooperation with Iraq first appeared on Iraq Business News.