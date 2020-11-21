US continues to fund GBV Prevention in Iraq

2020/11/21 | 05:22 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- UNHCR welcomes the new generous contribution from the U.S.Department of State's Bureau of Population, Refugees, and Migration towards UNHCR's Gender Based Violence (GBV) prevention and response activities for internally displaced persons, returnees, and refugees in Iraq.GBV remains a major area of concern to UNHCR and is generally underreported due to social stigma, fear […]

