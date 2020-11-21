UN says Iraq plans to execute 50 prisoners as 'part of a larger plan'


2020/11/21 | 12:22 - Source: kurdistan 24
(ThisDay | Iraq News Now)- According to UN experts, about 50 death row prisoners in Iraq face possible execution on Monday.

(Photo: Archive)

