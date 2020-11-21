Iraqi Army kills 16 ISIL Takfiri terrorists in Kirkuk

2020/11/21 | 13:58 - Source: Iraq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- The series of anti-terrorist operations of the Iraqi army is going on in different parts of the country. Iraqi army forces have launched new anti-terrorist operations against Takfiri elements in Kirkuk province.

Iraqi forces killed 16 remnants of ISIS elements during the operation, Baghdad Today reported.





Two days ago, a security source in Al Anbar province said two ISIL commanders have been arrested in a pre-emptive operation in the city of Fallujah.





Iraqi air force along with counter-terrorism units launched an operation in Al Anbar province to eliminate the remnants of ISIL terrorists in the region, the source was also quoted as saying by Almaalomah.





Following the liberation of Mosul in July 2017 and the end of the alleged caliphate of ISIL, many terrorists hid in the Iraqi provinces, especially Diyala, Kirkuk, Saladin, Al Anbar, and Nineveh, which have suitable geographical conditions for operations.



They have carried out various terrorist operations over the past year.





ISIL forces have intensified their attacks on Iraqi civilians and security forces in the past two months.





In recent months, Hashd al-Sha’abi forces and the Iraqi Army have carried out a series of operations against ISIL members in Al Anbar, Nineveh, Saladin governorates since the middle of last month.





HJ/5076178