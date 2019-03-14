Iraq: EASO Country of Origin Information Report: Iraq - Internal mobility (February 2019)

2019/03/14 | 15:35
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- Source: European Union
Country: Iraq
Introduction
The purpose of this report is to provide an overview of the issue of legal and practical issues relating to access, freedom of movement and internal mobility in Iraq.
This report should be read in conjunction with the EASO report, EASO COI Report – Iraq: Key socioeconomic indicators, which aims to provide information on key socio-economic indicators in Iraq focusing on Basrah, Erbil, and Baghdad, and highlighting aspects of the situation of IDPs in those areas, as well as women and children. Relevant indicators include the general economic situation, access to employment and livelihoods, poverty, food and water security, housing and living conditions, access to health care, access to education, access to support and assistance, and the role of support networks.
Methodology and sources
The terms of reference of this report were defined by EASO based on discussions held and input received from policy experts in EU+ countries within the framework of a Country Guidance Network exercise on Iraq.
Research was carried out for this report in accordance with the EASO COI Report Methodology.
The information gathered is a result of researching public, specialised paper-based and electronic sources. EASO contacted expert sources which are listed in the bibliography to supplement information found in public sources. Due to the difficulty of locating accurate and updated information on internal mobility issues and as UNHCR is the only source extensively specifically reporting on certain aspects of entry/residence at the governorate level, this report draws upon UNHCR’s April 2017 document titled: Iraq: Relevant COI for Assessments on the Availability of an Internal Flight or Relocation Alternative (IFA/IRA) - Ability of Persons Originating from (Previously or Currently) ISIS-Held or Conflict Areas to Legally Access and Remain in Proposed Areas of Relocation. Where available newer information was available, it was added, however, this was challenging to ascertain at the same level of detail provided in the report above for Sunni Arabs in particular.
Research was conducted between July 2018 and October 2018 with some additional information added prior during the review process until the end of November 2018. In line with the EASO COI Report Methodology, a peer review was performed by COI researchers from the departments listed as reviewers in the Acknowledgements section; an external review was also carried out. All comments made by the reviewers were taken into consideration and most of them were implemented in the final draft of this report.
Structure and use of the report
The report aims to provide relevant information for the assessment of international protection status determination, including refugee status and subsidiary protection, as well as for use in the development of EASO’s country guidance exercise on Iraq.
The report is structured to provide a general context to mobility, including internal displacement context and voluntary return context, as well as freedom of movement provisions in the law; this is followed by general information on travel and accessibility to Iraq and within Iraq, covering aspects of documentation needs, flights, travel by road, (re)acquisition of civil documentation, and family links and social capital. A third section covers governorate-level access and requirements, organised by groups for organisational purposes only as follows: Baghdad, Kirkuk and disputed areas, southern governorates (including Babylon, as well as Kerbala, Najaf, Wassit, Dhi Qar, Missan,
Muthanna, Qadissiyah, Basrah), Kurdistan Region of Iraq (Dohuk, Erbil, Sulaymaniyah), and Central-northern governorates of Anbar, Salah Al Din, Diyala, and Ninewa. Lastly, issues relating to civil documentation and mobility for certain IDPs, children born under ISIL, and women are provided.
