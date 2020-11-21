Iraq Daily Roundup: 16 Killed in Attacks

2020/11/21 | 23:34 - Source: Iraq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- At least 16 people were killed in the latest

violence:

United Nations human rights experts fear

that the Iraqi government will execute about 50 prisoners on Monday.



The

offenders were convicted on terrorism-related charges, but many of these trials

appear to have been conducted unfairly.



Iraq executed 21 convicts earlier this

week, and another 21 during October.



The U.N.



wants a moratorium on executions.

Near Kirkuk, security forces killed 16

militants during operations in Wadi-Zghaiton and Wadi al-Khanaji.

Author: Margaret Griffis

Margaret Griffis is a journalist from Miami Beach, Florida and has

been covering Iraqi casualties for Antiwar.com since 2006.

View all posts by Margaret Griffis