Art in Voyage Announces Upcoming Launch of Magellan Odyssey World Tour to Celebrate Company’s 10th Anniversary

The luxurious first-class world tour will commence in November 2022 for 28 days.

ORLANDO, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, November 21, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Renowned boutique travel company, Art in Voyage (AIV), is pleased to announce the upcoming launch of its highly anticipated Magellan Odyssey World Tour, commencing in November 2022.Art in Voyage is a boutique travel company with a mission of finding the travel utopia of each for its guests.



The company believes traveling is an art-form and, as such, curates and creates dream journeys designed to showcase the essence of each destination - all with a distinctive approach that keeps each traveler in mind.In the company’s most recent news, Art in Voyage is excited to announce the most anticipated travel event of the decade – the Magellan Odyssey World Tour.



The Magellan Odyssey is specifically created to celebrate the company’s 10th anniversary and includes stops in 10 destinations on 5 continents over a glorious 28 days.



Guests will experience luxury accommodations, including premium travel aboard a private 737 all-business class jet.“This is a project dear to our heart - one that comes from 10 years of developing unique themed journeys around the world,” says CEO of Art in Voyage, Mikael Audebert.



“We could not have thought of a better time than our 10-year anniversary to bring our world tour vision to life.



As such, we are excited to provide guests from around the globe with a chance to check off many items on their bucket list - with just one trip.” “In developing the itinerary for the tour, we carefully studied the type of destinations guests would normally not visit on their own, either because of the remote location or simply because of the difficulty in justifying an entire week there,” Audebert states.



“We could have included the usual suspects, like Paris, Tuscany and the likes of Thailand.



Instead, we have gone beyond the norms to ensure each of our stops provided a unique experience for all participants.”Currently, AIV is aiming to gauge interest for this once-in-a-lifetime event before bookings officially begin.



By registering interest, participants will receive unparalleled early bird offers when bookings open.



For more information about Magellan Odyssey, or to register interest, please visit https://magellanodyssey.com.About the CompanyFounded in 2011 by the company’s CEO, Mikael Audebert, Art in Voyage exists to make travel dreams come true.



The company’s roots run deep in travel and hospitality, with Mikael being a luxury-loving globetrotter and experienced professional travel planner.Currently, AIV consists of a team of Florida-based travel experts who specialize in offering curated and exclusive journeys meticulously designed to provide a seamless and ‘un-Googleable’ travel experience.



