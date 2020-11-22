Iraq reports 1,786 daily COVID-19 cases, lowest since July

2020/11/22 | 06:16 - Source: Iraq News
(ThisDay | Iraq News Now)- BAGHDAD, Nov.
21 (Xinhua) -- The Iraqi Health Ministry reported on Saturday 1,786 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the nationwide infections to 533,555.
The new cases included 412 in the capital Baghdad, 275 in Kirkuk, 176 in Duhok, 169 in Nineveh, 119 in Sulaimaniyah, and 114 in Najaf, the ministry said in a statement.
The ministry also reported 42 new deaths and 2,646 recovered cases in the country, raising the death toll from the infectious virus to 11,925 and the total recoveries to 463,040.
A total of 3,244,188 tests have been carried out across the country since the outbreak of the disease in February, with 19,883 done during the day, according to the statement.
According to the statement, Saturday's increase is the lowest since July, as the ministry recorded daily COVID-19 cases between 2,000 and 5,000 during this period.
Iraq has taken a series of measures to contain the pandemic since February when the first coronavirus case appeared in the country.
China has been helping Iraq fight the COVID-19 pandemic.
From March 7 to April 26, a Chinese team of seven medical experts spent 50 days in Iraq to help contain the disease, during which they helped build a PCR lab and install an advanced CT scanner in Baghdad.
Since March 7, China has also sent three batches of medical aid to Iraq.
