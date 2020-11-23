Iran ready to transfer medical experience to Iraq

2020/11/23 | 02:36 - Source: Iraq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- The Cultural Attaché of the Embassy of Iran Hojjatoleslam Gholam-Reza Abazari and the former Prime Minister of Iraq Adil Abdul-Mahdi met and held talks on the expansion of cultural, scientific, and academic relations between Tehran and Baghdad on Sunday.Abazari further noted that the strong relations between the two nations will not be influenced by any power, adding that both sides seek to boost ties in different fields.

Referring to the progress of medical science in Iran, he noted, "We are ready to transfer scientific and medical experiences to Iraqi universities."

Former Prime Minister of Iraq also pointed to historical, cultural, political, and economic relations between the two countries and voiced Iraq’s readiness to strengthen bilateral relations with Iran.





