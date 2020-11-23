2020/11/23 | 05:08 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- By John Lee.The China National Petroleum Corporation (CNPC) and China National Offshore Oil Corporation (CNOOC) are reportedly considering acquiring Exxon Mobil's remaining stake in Iraq's West Qurna 1 oilfield.According to sources cited by Bloomberg, the stake could fetch more than $500 million.ExxonMobil originally had a 60% stake in the field, but sold […]

read more China to Buy of Exxon's stake in West Qurna? first appeared on Iraq Business News.