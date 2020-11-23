China to Buy of Exxon's stake in West Qurna?


2020/11/23 | 05:08 - Source: Iraq Business News
(ThisDay | Iraq News Now)- By John Lee.

The China National Petroleum Corporation (CNPC) and China National Offshore Oil Corporation (CNOOC) are reportedly considering acquiring Exxon Mobil's remaining stake in Iraq's West Qurna 1 oilfield.

According to sources cited by Bloomberg, the stake could fetch more than $500 million.

ExxonMobil originally had a 60% stake in the field, but sold […]

