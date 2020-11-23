2020/11/23 | 05:08 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- By John Lee.At a meeting last week under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi, the Iraqi Cabinet agreed to: Approve the draft Pension and Social Security Law and refer it to Parliament.The draft law aims to give the same pension, social security and other rights to workers in the private sector as […]

read more Cabinet authorises Contract for Automating Customs Procedures first appeared on Iraq Business News.