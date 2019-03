50 Iranian Drones Conduct Massive 'Way To Jerusalem' Exercise

2019/03/14 | 16:30

(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )-Iran’s Defense Ministry announced on Thursday that it hadlaunched a massive exercise involving 50 drones that are based on a US Sentineldrone the Iranians captured in 2011. The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps saidit was the strongest exercise of its kind to date, the Jerusalem Post reportedon Thursday.Named “Beit al-Maqdis,” a reference to Jerusalem, theoperation was attended by the commander of the IRGC, Hossein Salami, and IRGCAerospace Force commander Amir Ali Hajizadeh. Fars News and Tasnim News bothreported details of the operation, noting that, “for the first time, 50 Iraniandrones on the RQ-170 [US Sentinel] model operated with a number of assault andcombat drones."It was the first time, Iran says, that so many drones operatedsimultaneously in an “offensive operation” at distances of more than 1,000 kmaway from each other. They trained to strike predetermined targets with “highprecision.” IRGC Ground Force commander Maj.-Gen. Golam Ali Rashid boasted thatwhile the US has said Iran is failing 40 years after the Islamic Revolution, infact “today we are witnessing the strongest maneuvers of the IRGC’s AerospaceForces.” Enemies would be “humiliated and feel shame,” according to thestatement.Salami said he appreciated the power of the IRGC’s air armand that it shows that despite US sanctions, Iran is achieving success. Tehransays that it has created an indigenous and advanced copy of the Sentinel. Iranhas showcased two versions of these copies since 2016, but video from the“Jerusalem” operation on Thursday showed them being lashed to trucks for theexercise. It wasn’t clear why a drone needs to be launched from a pick-uptruck, if it is an “advanced” drone. Claiming that the IRGC is at the forefrontof modern UAVs seemed to be in contrast to the photos from the operation, photosthat the IRGC itself had released. However, Hajizadeh also pointed to dronesthat look like the US Predator MQ-1 as evidence that Iran has achieved results.The Shahed 129, first flown in 2012, is Iran’s copy of the Predator.The point of the drill is to showcase Iran’s military prowess.It comes in the wake of a large naval drill in February and frequent new testsof ballistic missiles. Last year, Iran fired ballistic missiles at Kurdishopposition groups in Iraq and also at ISIS in Syria. It is flexing its musclesin the Arabian Gulf and has allegedly supplied Houthi rebels in Yemen withadvanced missile and drone technology.Hajizadeh said that: "One of the features of thisexercise is the power to design and plan co-flying UAVs in a very small geographicarea that has brought about the rise of a new air power in Islamic Iran.”According to the reports, the drones operated in several provinces in Iran.