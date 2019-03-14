عربي | كوردى
50 Iranian Drones Conduct Massive 'Way To Jerusalem' Exercise
2019/03/14 | 16:30
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-

Iran’s Defense Ministry announced on Thursday that it had

launched a massive exercise involving 50 drones that are based on a US Sentinel

drone the Iranians captured in 2011. The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps said

it was the strongest exercise of its kind to date, the Jerusalem Post reported

on Thursday.Named “Beit al-Maqdis,” a reference to Jerusalem, the

operation was attended by the commander of the IRGC, Hossein Salami, and IRGC

Aerospace Force commander Amir Ali Hajizadeh. Fars News and Tasnim News both

reported details of the operation, noting that, “for the first time, 50 Iranian

drones on the RQ-170 [US Sentinel] model operated with a number of assault and

combat drones."It was the first time, Iran says, that so many drones operated

simultaneously in an “offensive operation” at distances of more than 1,000 km

away from each other. They trained to strike predetermined targets with “high

precision.” IRGC Ground Force commander Maj.-Gen. Golam Ali Rashid boasted that

while the US has said Iran is failing 40 years after the Islamic Revolution, in

fact “today we are witnessing the strongest maneuvers of the IRGC’s Aerospace

Forces.” Enemies would be “humiliated and feel shame,” according to the

statement.Salami said he appreciated the power of the IRGC’s air arm

and that it shows that despite US sanctions, Iran is achieving success. Tehran

says that it has created an indigenous and advanced copy of the Sentinel. Iran

has showcased two versions of these copies since 2016, but video from the

“Jerusalem” operation on Thursday showed them being lashed to trucks for the

exercise. It wasn’t clear why a drone needs to be launched from a pick-up

truck, if it is an “advanced” drone. Claiming that the IRGC is at the forefront

of modern UAVs seemed to be in contrast to the photos from the operation, photos

that the IRGC itself had released. However, Hajizadeh also pointed to drones

that look like the US Predator MQ-1 as evidence that Iran has achieved results.

The Shahed 129, first flown in 2012, is Iran’s copy of the Predator.The point of the drill is to showcase Iran’s military prowess.

It comes in the wake of a large naval drill in February and frequent new tests

of ballistic missiles. Last year, Iran fired ballistic missiles at Kurdish

opposition groups in Iraq and also at ISIS in Syria. It is flexing its muscles

in the Arabian Gulf and has allegedly supplied Houthi rebels in Yemen with

advanced missile and drone technology.Hajizadeh said that: "One of the features of this

exercise is the power to design and plan co-flying UAVs in a very small geographic

area that has brought about the rise of a new air power in Islamic Iran.”

According to the reports, the drones operated in several provinces in Iran. 

