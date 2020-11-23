2020/11/23 | 15:00 - Source: Iraq Business News
(ThisDay | Iraq News Now)- By John Lee.
Shares in Gulf Keystone Petroleum (GKP) were trading up 5 percent on Monday morning as the company announced that the planned workover on the SH-12 well has been completed safely.
Jón Ferrier (pictured), Gulf Keystone's Chief Executive Officer, said: "We continue to successfully manage the challenging macro backdrop and make operational progress.
[…]
Shares in Gulf Keystone Petroleum (GKP) were trading up 5 percent on Monday morning as the company announced that the planned workover on the SH-12 well has been completed safely.
Jón Ferrier (pictured), Gulf Keystone's Chief Executive Officer, said: "We continue to successfully manage the challenging macro backdrop and make operational progress.
[…]
read more GKP Shares Rise as Workover Completed first appeared on Iraq Business News.