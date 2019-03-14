US aims to cut Iran oil exports to under 1 million bpd from May - sources

2019/03/14 | 17:05
The United
States aims to cut Iran’s crude exports by about 20 percent to below 1 million
barrels per day (bpd) from May by requiring importing countries to reduce
purchases to avoid U.S. sanctions, two sources familiar with the matter told
Reuters.U.S. President Donald Trump eventually aims to halt
Iranian oil exports and thereby choke off Tehran’s main source of revenue.
Washington is pressuring Iran to curtail its nuclear program and stop backing
militant proxies across the Middle East.The United States will likely renew waivers to
sanctions for most countries buying Iranian crude, including the biggest buyers
China and India, in exchange for pledges to cut combined imports to below 1
million bpd. That would be around 250,000 bpd below Iran’s current exports of
1.25 million bpd.“The goal right now is to reduce Iranian oil
exports to under 1 million barrels per day,” one of the sources said, adding
the Trump administration was concerned that pressing for a complete shutdown of
Iran’s oil in the short-term would trigger a global oil price spike.Washington may also deny waivers to some
countries that have not bought Iranian crude recently, the sources said.The U.S. reimposed sanctions in November after
pulling out of a 2015 nuclear accord between Iran and six world powers. Those
sanctions have already halved Iranian oil exports.To give time to importers to find alternatives
and prevent a jump in oil prices, the U.S. granted Iran’s main oil buyers
waivers to sanctions on the condition they buy less in the future. The waivers
are due for renewal every six months.“Zeroing out could prove difficult” one of the
sources said, adding a price of around $65 a barrel for international benchmark
Brent crude was “the high end of Trump’s crude price comfort zone.”Brent crude settled at $67.55 a barrel on
Wednesday.Both sources said they were briefed by the
Trump administration on the matter but were not authorized to speak publicly
about it and asked for anonymity.While the latest talks on waivers aimed for a reduction
in exports, the sources said the administration remained committed to a
complete halt in the future.Brian Hook, the State Department’s special
representative on Iran, also said in remarks at an industry conference in
Houston on Wednesday that Washington is pursuing its plan to bring Iranian
crude exports to zero.Trump “has made it very clear that we need to
have a campaign of maximum economic pressure” on Iran, Hook said, “but he also
doesn’t want to shock oil markets.”A State Department energy bureau spokesperson
declined to comment on new volume targets for importers, but said U.S.
officials were constantly assessing global oil markets to determine the way
forward with Iran sanctions waivers.“On the numbers part, we’ll get an updated
assessment as we get closer to the end of the 180 day period,” of the first
round of waivers that ends in May, the spokesperson said.FEWER WAIVERS, LESS OILWashington in November provided waivers to
eight economies that had reduced their purchases of Iranian oil, allowing them
to continue buying it without incurring sanctions for six more months. They
were China and India, along with Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, Turkey, Italy and
Greece.All eight are in bilateral talks about the
waivers, sources said.The administration is considering denying
extension requests made by Italy, Greece and Taiwan - in part because they have
not made full use of their waivers so far, one of the sources said.Greece and Italy were not buying any Iranian
oil, Iran’s oil minister Bijan Zanganeh was quoted as saying in February.It is unclear whether the administration will
be able to convince China, India and Turkey - all of whom depend heavily on
Iranian oil and have criticized the U.S. sanctions on Iran - to reduce imports.“India, China and Turkey – the three tough
cases – will continue to negotiate with the administration and are likely to
keep their waivers,” one of the sources said.Washington is pressuring allies Japan and
South Korea to reduce purchases of Iranian crude, the source said.The administration would likely struggle to
cut Iran’s exports much below 1 million bpd due mainly to strong demand from
China, India and Turkey, said Amos Hochstein, who was in charge of Iran
sanctions as the top U.S. energy diplomat under former President Barack Obama.“Looking at the market right now it seems
reasonable that Iranian exports will remain at the 800,000 to 1.1 million bpd
average,” said Hochstein, who talks with energy ministers from big oil
consumers.He said he expects China and India purchases
alone to account for around 800,000 to 900,000 bpd.
