US aims to cut Iran oil exports to under 1 million bpd from May - sources

2019/03/14 | 17:05

(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )-The UnitedStates aims to cut Iran’s crude exports by about 20 percent to below 1 millionbarrels per day (bpd) from May by requiring importing countries to reducepurchases to avoid U.S. sanctions, two sources familiar with the matter toldReuters.U.S. President Donald Trump eventually aims to haltIranian oil exports and thereby choke off Tehran’s main source of revenue.Washington is pressuring Iran to curtail its nuclear program and stop backingmilitant proxies across the Middle East.The United States will likely renew waivers tosanctions for most countries buying Iranian crude, including the biggest buyersChina and India, in exchange for pledges to cut combined imports to below 1million bpd. That would be around 250,000 bpd below Iran’s current exports of1.25 million bpd.“The goal right now is to reduce Iranian oilexports to under 1 million barrels per day,” one of the sources said, addingthe Trump administration was concerned that pressing for a complete shutdown ofIran’s oil in the short-term would trigger a global oil price spike.Washington may also deny waivers to somecountries that have not bought Iranian crude recently, the sources said.The U.S. reimposed sanctions in November afterpulling out of a 2015 nuclear accord between Iran and six world powers. Thosesanctions have already halved Iranian oil exports.To give time to importers to find alternativesand prevent a jump in oil prices, the U.S. granted Iran’s main oil buyerswaivers to sanctions on the condition they buy less in the future. The waiversare due for renewal every six months.“Zeroing out could prove difficult” one of thesources said, adding a price of around $65 a barrel for international benchmarkBrent crude was “the high end of Trump’s crude price comfort zone.”Brent crude settled at $67.55 a barrel onWednesday.Both sources said they were briefed by theTrump administration on the matter but were not authorized to speak publiclyabout it and asked for anonymity.While the latest talks on waivers aimed for a reductionin exports, the sources said the administration remained committed to acomplete halt in the future.Brian Hook, the State Department’s specialrepresentative on Iran, also said in remarks at an industry conference inHouston on Wednesday that Washington is pursuing its plan to bring Iraniancrude exports to zero.Trump “has made it very clear that we need tohave a campaign of maximum economic pressure” on Iran, Hook said, “but he alsodoesn’t want to shock oil markets.”A State Department energy bureau spokespersondeclined to comment on new volume targets for importers, but said U.S.officials were constantly assessing global oil markets to determine the wayforward with Iran sanctions waivers.“On the numbers part, we’ll get an updatedassessment as we get closer to the end of the 180 day period,” of the firstround of waivers that ends in May, the spokesperson said.FEWER WAIVERS, LESS OILWashington in November provided waivers toeight economies that had reduced their purchases of Iranian oil, allowing themto continue buying it without incurring sanctions for six more months. Theywere China and India, along with Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, Turkey, Italy andGreece.All eight are in bilateral talks about thewaivers, sources said.The administration is considering denyingextension requests made by Italy, Greece and Taiwan - in part because they havenot made full use of their waivers so far, one of the sources said.Greece and Italy were not buying any Iranianoil, Iran’s oil minister Bijan Zanganeh was quoted as saying in February.It is unclear whether the administration willbe able to convince China, India and Turkey - all of whom depend heavily onIranian oil and have criticized the U.S. sanctions on Iran - to reduce imports.“India, China and Turkey – the three toughcases – will continue to negotiate with the administration and are likely tokeep their waivers,” one of the sources said.Washington is pressuring allies Japan andSouth Korea to reduce purchases of Iranian crude, the source said.The administration would likely struggle tocut Iran’s exports much below 1 million bpd due mainly to strong demand fromChina, India and Turkey, said Amos Hochstein, who was in charge of Iransanctions as the top U.S. energy diplomat under former President Barack Obama.“Looking at the market right now it seemsreasonable that Iranian exports will remain at the 800,000 to 1.1 million bpdaverage,” said Hochstein, who talks with energy ministers from big oilconsumers.He said he expects China and India purchasesalone to account for around 800,000 to 900,000 bpd.