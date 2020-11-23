Nahla Monroe advises on the importance of fitness and mental health during the covid pandemic

2020/11/23 | 17:52 - Source: Iraq News

The fitness model explains the importance of mental balance and physical health

LOS ANGELES, USA, November 23, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nahla Monroe is a certified NASM personal trainer and a health and fitness coach.



The successful entrepreneur believes that it’s important for people to attend to fitness and to nurse their mental health wellbeing during the Covid-19 pandemic.She announced that, “We are in tough times right now, but we are going through this together.



It’s a very hard situation for most and can play both an emotional and physical toll on the majority of the population.” The fitness coach believes that people should still be consistent with their workout routines by doing home workouts.



Most countries have closed public spaces such as gyms, which is usually seen as a getaway for people who want to maintain their physical health.



Fitness is also known to release endorphins in the brain, which is what puts people in a state of euphoria.



Nahla strongly believes in spirituality, by connecting the mind, body and soul together.



She announced that, “There are home workouts that can help improve your mental wellbeing and maintain balance.



Yoga is one example, which can help with anxiety and give you a calm state of mind.”Most countries such as the United Kingdom, Greece and France are already in a second lockdown, with other countries soon to follow.



Extroverts who are in lockdown are most affected, since they have a need to socialize and participate in outdoor activities.



Nahla strongly believes that if people build a routine for themselves that includes fitness, it can help keep them grounded and busy.Nahla stated that, “Meal prepping is one example that can help motivate you towards fitness and organizing yourself.



Meal prepping can be a fun thing to do and you can get creative in the kitchen.” Fitness can help improve physical health and can maintain a healthy blood circulation that’s needed.



Nahla suggests that it’s important to keep the movement going, because it can decrease the chances of potential blood clots, weight gain and even laziness.



She has pointed out that the body does need rest, since it’s not a machine and it cannot be overworked.The successful business woman runs fitness programs that include providing useful information for nutrition and workout routines.



One of the programs is 12 weeks long and can be personalized to anyone’s needs.



It’s available online and is on sale for $129.



The second fitness program that she offers is 8 weeks long and is a more intense fitness guide.



It’s also available online and costs $129.



She also has a specialized program called the ‘30-Day Cut for Big Events’ which is specialized to help people who want to get fit quickly for special occasions such as weddings.



It’s currently on sale and costs $69, and can be purchased on the website.Nahla provides a professional skin care guide and routine for her clients, which costs $79 and includes the top secrets such as renewed elasticity, a boost in natural collagen, how to reduce the unwanted lines and wrinkles, and to have a beautiful glow.



Nahla stated that, “It’s okay to relax during lockdown and give in to naughty cravings, but don’t let that consume you until it’s too late and it takes a toll on you.” Nahla believes that people can have a good distraction by testing out a new skin care routine, workout routine or even pick up a new skill in the kitchen that can be useful.Nahla Monroe is a fitness model and bodybuilder, who has established her own brand in 2018.



The brand itself is named ‘Nahla Monroe’ and focuses on what she knows best: health and fitness.



She’s also been a participant in modeling and bodybuilding shows and has a passion for food.She has an Onlyfans account and close to 300,000 followers on instagram.



She’s known for her unique looks and toned body, which has made her gain a loyal fanbase.



Nahla has released an advent calendar for the year 2021, that’s available to pre-order on her website.



