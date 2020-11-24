Germany's New EUR 10m Contribution to Iraq

2020/11/24 | 05:22 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- New €10m contribution from Germany expands UNDP Iraq's Coronavirus response into 15 governorates German Government's KfW Development Bank and the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) in partnership with the Government of Iraq, have today signed a EUR 10 million agreement (US$11.75 million) to support Iraq's response to COVID-19.The contribution was made by the German […]

