Aamir Khan to star in Bollywood ‘Forrest Gump’ remake
2019/03/14 | 18:15
Bollywood megastar Aamir Khan announced on

Thursday that he is to star in an official Hindi-language remake of hit

American movie “Forrest Gump.”Khan will play the role of Laal Singh Chaddha, based on Tom

Hanks’s character in the 1994 multiple-award-winning US classic.“I have always loved ‘Forrest Gump’ as a script. It is a

life-affirming story. It is a feel-good film. It is a film for the whole

family,” Khan told reporters in Mumbai on his 54th birthday.“Forrest Gump” won six Oscars, including best picture, best

director and best actor for Hanks.The film was directed by Robert Zemeckis and was based on

Winston Groom’s 1986 novel of the same name.It centers on the life of a dim-witted but kind man whose life

mirrors key events in America in the 20th century.Khan, who last appeared in box office flop “Thugs of Hindostan”,

said he would lose 20 kilograms (45 pounds) for the role.“I have to be lean and slim,” he explained, adding that shooting

would start in October.Hollywood blockbusters have long inspired the Mumbai-based Hindi

film industry.Action-thriller “Kaante” (2002) was influenced by Quentin

Tarantino’s “Reservoir Dogs” while “Sarkar” (2005) was likened to “The

Godfather” and “Chachi 420” was similar to “Mrs Doubtfire”, although they

weren’t official remakes.Khan’s adaptation of “Forrest Gump” is expected to hit screens

next year. Khan said the rights to the movie were bought from Paramount.An official remake of 2014 Hollywood film “The Fault in Our

Stars” is also in the works.



