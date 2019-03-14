Aamir Khan to star in Bollywood ‘Forrest Gump’ remake

2019/03/14 | 18:15
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-
Bollywood megastar Aamir Khan announced on
Thursday that he is to star in an official Hindi-language remake of hit
American movie “Forrest Gump.”Khan will play the role of Laal Singh Chaddha, based on Tom
Hanks’s character in the 1994 multiple-award-winning US classic.“I have always loved ‘Forrest Gump’ as a script. It is a
life-affirming story. It is a feel-good film. It is a film for the whole
family,” Khan told reporters in Mumbai on his 54th birthday.“Forrest Gump” won six Oscars, including best picture, best
director and best actor for Hanks.The film was directed by Robert Zemeckis and was based on
Winston Groom’s 1986 novel of the same name.It centers on the life of a dim-witted but kind man whose life
mirrors key events in America in the 20th century.Khan, who last appeared in box office flop “Thugs of Hindostan”,
said he would lose 20 kilograms (45 pounds) for the role.“I have to be lean and slim,” he explained, adding that shooting
would start in October.Hollywood blockbusters have long inspired the Mumbai-based Hindi
film industry.Action-thriller “Kaante” (2002) was influenced by Quentin
Tarantino’s “Reservoir Dogs” while “Sarkar” (2005) was likened to “The
Godfather” and “Chachi 420” was similar to “Mrs Doubtfire”, although they
weren’t official remakes.Khan’s adaptation of “Forrest Gump” is expected to hit screens
next year. Khan said the rights to the movie were bought from Paramount.An official remake of 2014 Hollywood film “The Fault in Our
Stars” is also in the works.
