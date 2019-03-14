Tel Aviv deploys ‘zombie lights’ for mobile-obsessed walkers

2019/03/14 | 19:25
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-
Tel Aviv has taken a small step toward protecting the lives
of “smartphone zombies.”The municipality has installed special LED sidewalk lights
at a busy crosswalk to alert distracted pedestrians staring at their phones
when they can walk and when they should stop, AP reported.Tomer Dror, head of the traffic management division at the
Tel Aviv-Yafo Municipality, said the “zombie traffic lights” aim to minimize
accidents between vehicles and inattentive pedestrians at crosswalks.“We cannot force them to take their eyes out of the
smartphone and into the road. We need to find ways to put the road into their
eyes,” he said.The striped lights turn green when it is safe to walk, and
red when pedestrians should halt.For now, the pilot program is limited to a single
intersection in central Tel Aviv, but the municipality says it will expand the
zombie lights if they prove effective. Similar systems have already been used
in Australia, Singapore and the Netherlands.So far, smartphone-addicted residents seem to be welcoming
the lights.“In my opinion, it’s something amazing,” said Tel Aviv
resident Shai Levi. “As someone who is addicted to his phone and is all day
long with his head glued on the screen, I think that it can without any
hesitation, reduce the number of accidents.”Haley Danino, another pedestrian, also called it a good idea
that will save lives. “But it’s a bit sad, no?” she said. “We all look down all
the time.”
