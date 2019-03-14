عربي | كوردى
Tel Aviv deploys ‘zombie lights’ for mobile-obsessed walkers
2019/03/14 | 19:25
Tel Aviv has taken a small step toward protecting the lives

of “smartphone zombies.”The municipality has installed special LED sidewalk lights

at a busy crosswalk to alert distracted pedestrians staring at their phones

when they can walk and when they should stop, AP reported.Tomer Dror, head of the traffic management division at the

Tel Aviv-Yafo Municipality, said the “zombie traffic lights” aim to minimize

accidents between vehicles and inattentive pedestrians at crosswalks.“We cannot force them to take their eyes out of the

smartphone and into the road. We need to find ways to put the road into their

eyes,” he said.The striped lights turn green when it is safe to walk, and

red when pedestrians should halt.For now, the pilot program is limited to a single

intersection in central Tel Aviv, but the municipality says it will expand the

zombie lights if they prove effective. Similar systems have already been used

in Australia, Singapore and the Netherlands.So far, smartphone-addicted residents seem to be welcoming

the lights.“In my opinion, it’s something amazing,” said Tel Aviv

resident Shai Levi. “As someone who is addicted to his phone and is all day

long with his head glued on the screen, I think that it can without any

hesitation, reduce the number of accidents.”Haley Danino, another pedestrian, also called it a good idea

that will save lives. “But it’s a bit sad, no?” she said. “We all look down all

the time.”

