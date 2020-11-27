The Hey Papi Promotions Network is now a Global Christian Social Media Site with over 3000 Registered Members

2020/11/27 | 19:14 - Source: Iraq News

It is not about how many followers you have but how many lost souls you bring to Christ!”— Shawn PapiWASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, November 27, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Hey Papi Promotions Network was created to keep people updated on Christian, faith-based events and community service activities across the world.Our mission is to serve as a bridge between the church and the community.Our goal is to use community service and evangelistic events to bring people closer to Jesus Christ.The Hey Papi Promotions Network is a community of professional and entrepreneurial people who support each other through online conversation and event-based networking.The Hey Papi Promotions Network can be used to view/post events, press releases, pictures, videos, blogs, and much more.



The website is also used to promote your products, services, and business.



We highly encourage every member to network, interact, and fellowship with each other.The Hey Papi Promotions Network is a FREE online global family-friendly Christian faith-based social media networking website that looks to build relationships through our sponsors, businesses, and partnerships so that we can provide services, information, and resources to members.For more information about our social media site including signing up, please visit https://heypapipromotions.comShawn PapiHey Papi Promotions+1 3016410814heypapipromotions@gmail.comVisit us on social media:FacebookTwitterLinkedIn

