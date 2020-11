2020/11/28 | 03:58 - Source: kurdistan 24

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Major General Kevin Copsey (left), Deputy Commander of the US-led anti-ISIS Coalition, and SDF spokesperson Kino Gabriel (center) speak at a press conference at a Coalition base in northeast Syria, Nov.24, 2020, (Photo: Kurdistan 24/Wladimir van Wilgenburg)