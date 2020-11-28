Iraqi forces implement first phase of agreement on Sinjar


Iraqi forces implement first phase of agreement on Sinjar
2020/11/28 | 18:30 - Source: kurdistan 24
(ThisDay | Iraq News Now)- Erbil and Baghdad reached an agreement on restoring the security and stability of Sinjar and its reconstruction.

(Photo: Anadolu Agency)

Read all text from kurdistan 24
Sponsored Links