2020/11/29 | 05:16 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Iraq's economy is so riddled with corruption that minor border post jobs are changing hands for as much as $100,000, Iraq's deputy prime minister, Ali Allawi (pictured), has admitted.More here.(Source: The Guardian)

