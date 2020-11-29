Iran keen on boosting agricultural coop with Iraqi Kurdistan

2020/11/29 | 16:46 - Source: Iraq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Yesterday, Mehdi Shoushtari, Consul General of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Sulaimaniyah of Iraq, met with Beigard Talabani, the Minister of Agriculture and Water Resources of the Iraqi Kurdistan Region.During the meeting, the two sides discussed some issues in the fields of agriculture and water.

The issue of organizing the export of Iranian agricultural products to the Kurdistan region based on the annual schedule, the participation of Iranian companies in agricultural and water projects in Kurdistan, especially dam construction projects, and the readiness of Iran to share its experience and get into cooperation the Kurdistan region were among the issues raised by Iranian Council General in this meeting.





