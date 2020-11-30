Tabib Baghdad secures more Funding

2020/11/30 | 04:52 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- By John Lee.An online platform that connects Iraqi patients to doctors has reportedly raised a six-figure sum in its latest round of fundraising.According to Startup MGZN, Tabib Baghdad raised the money through the recently-launched Iraqi Angel Investors Network, led by KAPITA and Nass Al Iraq.It adds that the Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale […]

