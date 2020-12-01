2020/12/01 | 04:50 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Statement from the United Nations Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator, Irena Vojackova-Sollorano (pictured), on IDP camp closures in Iraq: I am gravely concerned about the thousands of civilians who have been moved from camps for Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) in Iraq in the last six weeks and have not yet found new homes.The Government of […]

