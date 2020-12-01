2020/12/01 | 05:20 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Norway renews commitment to stabilization with new $7.7m contribution The Government of Norway has contributed NOK 70,000,000 (US$7.7 million) to the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) Iraq's Funding Facility for Stabilization (FFS), which supports stabilization and the return of internally displaced persons (IDPs) from the five governorates liberated from the Islamic State of Iraq and […]

read more Norway Renews Commitment to Stabilization in Iraq first appeared on Iraq Business News.