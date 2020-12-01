Iraq: DTM Emergency Tracking - Movement of Camp IDPs, 23 – 29 November 2020

2020/12/01 | 15:22 - Source: Iraq News

Departure of IDPs from camp settings:

In the reporting period (23 - 29 November), 1,161 further households (6,225 individuals) were recorded as departing from formal camp settings.

A total of 6,449 IDP households (32,092 individuals) have been recorded departing from camp settings since the beginning of the Emergency tracking in October 2020.



While most departures have taken place in Ninewa governorate, departures have also been recorded from camp settings in Baghdad, Kerbala, Anbar, Diyala, Kirkuk and Salah al-Din governorates.

According to an update from the CCCM Cluster on 28 November 2020,11 camps and informal settlements have been closed since mid-October, with 2 formal camps reclassified as informal sites.

Arrival of IDPs from camps to non-camp settings

Since the last report on 22 November, DTM recorded an additional 959 households (5,265 individuals) as new arrivals to non-camp settings.



Of these new arrivals, Mosul district received the highest number of households (311 households), followed by Khanaqin in Diyala governorate.

In total, 3,565 of the departing households (18,929 individuals) were recorded as having arrived in non-camp settings in the governorates of Ninewa, Diyala, Anbar, Salah al-Din, Baghdad and Erbil.



Mosul and Telafar districts in Ninewa and Khanaqin district in Diyala received the highest number of individuals coming from camps.

Of the households who departed camps, 989 households (28%) have not returned to their location of origin, while 2,576 households (72%) have returned to their respective areas of origin.