Introducing Umami Square: The JAPAN Fes Ramen Festival Announces The Launch of Their Online Delivery Platform

Umami Square Delivery Map

JAPAN Fes Ramen Festival

The Nation’s Favorite Japanese Festival That Attracts Thousands, Has Taken Their Dishes Directly To Consumers In Their Exclusive Online Delivery Platform

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, December 1, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- JAPAN Fes is the New York Japanese Food Festival that is well-known across the United States for hosting the largest Ramen competition in the country.



In recent years, specialty Ramen has become wildly popular all across the United States, attracting foodies from all ages and backgrounds to partake in the Japanese dish.



JAPAN Fes occurs 18 times annually and has historically attracted well over 100,000 attendees eager to try all of the different types of Ramen and Japanese cuisine, but due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the 2020 event had to be called off.



To combat this devastating news to foodies across the country, JAPAN Fes is proud to announce the launch of their new online delivery platform Umami Square on December 15th.While Covid has forced the cancellations of festivals worldwide, JAPAN Fes has created the Ultimate Online Ramen Festival Experience on January 1st 2021, partnering with the One Tree Planted Project, to plant one tree for one bowl of ramen.



JAPAN Fes is passionate about community, and would like to contribute to American society on behalf of Japanese restaurants across the United States as a thank you for the support.The vision of Umami Square is to bring genuine Japanese food straight to customer’s kitchen, and support local businesses while keeping users safe and satisfied without the fuss of having to leave the house or go into an urban city to obtain delicious Japanese cuisine.



Umami Square will first be available in New York, California, Hawaii, Utah, Massachusetts and Washington, with new cities and states added regularly.



Umami Square will feature over 200 traditional Japanese foods, including over 50 types of Ramen from partner restaurants and vendors including: Tonkotsu, Shio, Shoyu, Tsukemen, Vegan, Vegitalian, Spicy, and many more.



Japanese food has long been a favorite for American foodies, yet has seen a vast underrepresentation across all online delivery apps.



Umami Square seeks to bridge that gap by offering a vast variety of specialty foods and beverages that embody the traditions and flavors of Japan such as: Ramen

Bento

Sushi

Soba

Udon

Yakisoba

Donburi

Curry

Mochi

Matcha

Takoyaki

Sashimi

Yakitori

SukiyakiThe festival extravaganza that swept the nation is now available online with new states and restaurants being added regularly.



To learn more about Umami Square or to get in on the ground floor, please visit: https://www.japanfes.com/##About Umami Square & JAPAN FesJAPAN Fes is the festival of Japanese Food based in New York City.



Harnessing national media attention and attracting over ten thousand visitors annually, JAPAN Fes has become a New York foodie favorite in a city saturated with food festivals.



Known for hosting the nation’s largest Ramen Festival, JAPAN Fes is largely responsible for the boom in attention surrounding specialty Ramen in the United States.



In 2020, amidst a global pandemic, JAPAN Fes sought to find a way to bring the cuisine to festival-goers kitchens in a safe manner, and on a larger scale.



Out of this vision, Umami Square was born.



Umami Square is JAPAN Fes’ online order and delivery platform that will offer authentic Japanese Food from different partner vendors across the nation to citizens in all areas, not just New York.##Website: https://www.japanfes.com/ / umamisquare.com Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/japanfes/ For more information or press inquiries, please contact Tatsuya Yamamoto at 347-512-0849 or info@umamisquare.com .Tatsuya YamamotoJAPAN Fes+1 347-512-0849email us hereVisit us on social media:Facebook

